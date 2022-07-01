Man, 33, docked for allegedly stealing iron rod, caster panel

The police, on Friday, arraigned one Lawrence Achat, 33, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing iron rod and caster panel, worth N50,000.

Achat, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 30 at about 11.00 a.m. at Esarun village, Ido, Ibadan.

Adedosu said that the defendant stole the iron rod and caster panel belonging to All Saints’ Church, Ido.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs I.O. Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 13 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

