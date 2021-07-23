Man, 33, docked for allegedly receiving stolen phone

A 33-year-old man, Adewale Adefolurin, was on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving a stolen phone.

Adefolurin, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of receiving stolen phone.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in December 2020 in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendant received one stolen Infinix Hot 8 phone valued at N70, 000, belonging to one Dare Yemisi.

He said that the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Abiodun Ajisola, urged the court to grant him bail and promised that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 26 for hearing. (NAN)

