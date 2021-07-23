Man, 33, docked for allegedly receiving stolen phone

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 A 33-year-old , Adewale Adefolurin, on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving a stolen phone.

Adefolurin, whose address not provided, is facing a charge of receiving stolen phone.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the sometime in December 2020 in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendant received one stolen Infinix Hot 8 phone valued at N70, 000, belonging to one Dare Yemisi.

He said that the contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Abiodun Ajisola, urged the court to grant and promised that he would not jump .

The Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 26 for hearing. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,