Man, 33 bags 10 months in correctional centre over N8.4m fraud

Share the news













A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-old man, Bashir Abubakar, to 10 months in Correctional Centre for defrauding a company of N8.4 million.

Abubakar, who resides at Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Barr. Zainab Ahmad, told the court that the convict committed the offences sometimes in April 2017, at Gadco Nigeria Limited, Kano.

Ahmad alleged that the convict conspired with the driver of the said company, Auwal Shu’aibu, 37, and collected goods worth N9.7 million from the General Manager of the company, Mr Hussain Mansur.

“In the process, Shu’aibu and the convict sold most of the items and converted the money to his personal use.

“During the course of investigation, goods worth N1.3 million was recovered from the convict,” the prosecutor said.

The convict, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Ahmad said that the offences contravened sections 97, 312 and 323 of the Penal Code.

The Senior Magistrate, Hajiya Fauziyya Sheshe, ordered the convict to pay the sum of N8 million, as compensation to the company or serve four years in correctional centre.

“The convict shall also sign a bond to be of good character in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety.

“He has 30 days to appeal the judgment,” Sheshe added. (NAN)

Related