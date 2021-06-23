Man, 33, arraigned for alleged motorcycle thef

A 33-year-old man, Shehu Mohammed, who allegedly stole a motorcycle worth N300,000, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who lives at 44, Makinde St., Mafoluko, Oshodi, Lagos, is facing trial for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on Nov. 20, 2020, in front of a hospital on Owoseni St. Oshodi.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and some others still at large stole a motorcycle owned by Mr Sodiq Abubakar while it was parked in front of the hospital.

The alleged offence contravenes Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until July 9 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...