Man, 33, arraigned for alleged motorcycle thef

Man, 33, arraigned for alleged motorcycle theft

June 23, 2021



A 33-year-old man, Shehu Mohammed, who stole a motorcycle worth N300,000, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who lives at 44, Makinde St., Mafoluko, Oshodi, , is facing trial for  conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on Nov. 20, , of a hospital on Owoseni St. Oshodi.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and some others still at stole a motorcycle owned by Mr Sodiq Abubakar  while was parked of the hospital.

The alleged offence contravenes Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of , 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail the sum of N100, 000  two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until July 9 for mention. (NAN)

