Man, 32, in court for allegedly beating a liquor trader, son

The Police on Thursday in Abuja, arraigned a 32-year-old business man, George Istifanus, at the Dutse Grade 1 Area Court for allegedly beating up a liquor trader and her son.

Istifanus, a resident of Baran-goni village in Bwari, was arraigned on a five-count-charge of joint act, drunkenness, criminal force, assault and criminal intimidation, all offences that contravened the Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Idowu Ojo, told the court that the matter was reported by one Rose John of the same address, on Oct. 21 at the Bwari Police Station.

She explained that on the same date at 5 p.m, the defendant and his brother, Jude Istifanus, presently at large, both went to the complainant’s beer parlour, picked two small bottles of Passa bitters, an alcoholic drink worth N100 each, from the sale point but refused to pay for the items.