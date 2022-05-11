Man, 32, docked for alleged theft of tables, chairs worth N133,500

A 32-year-old man, Jimoh Isiaka, on Wednesday appeared before an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State for allegedly stealing chairs and tables worth N133,000.

Isiaka, whose home address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, stealing, and breach of public peace.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Aminu Isaac told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 20, 2021, at No 1, Oshisanya Street, Oko-Ope area of Ijede, Ikorodu.

Aminu said that the defendant, with others at large, allegedly stole 12 plastic chairs valued at N103,500 and two tables worth N30,000, property of one Mrs Adeola Foster.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 (9) (E), and 68 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 23 for mention. (NAN)

