Man, 32, arraigned over alleged palm oil fraud

The police on Monday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Wisdom Udowo, who allegedly defrauded a customer of N42,000 on the pretext of suppling palm oil.

Udowo appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who had no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Udowo committed the offences sometime in 2021 at No. 29, Onitana St., Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant promised to supply the complainant, Mr Isiaka Magaji, four jerrycans of palm oil from the eastern part of the country for N42,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant neither supplied the palm oil nor refunded the money, in contravention of Sections 287 and 314 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 12 for trial. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...