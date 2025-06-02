Man, 31, remanded for allegedly stealing Church properties worth N1.03m

By Dorcas Elusogbon

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 31-year-old man, Olalere Ayomide, for allegedly entering and stealing Church properties worth N1.03 million.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of entering and stealing preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence between late hours of May 21 and early hours of May 22, at Parakin Junction, Ede Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant broke the entrance door of Feeding Centre Church with intent to commit felony to wit: entering and stealing.

He alleged that the defendant stole 45 MCHES Smart LD UND AI; First stage light and cable; 5G MTN Router; HP laptop; and a Stage light switcher.

Other items allegedly stolen by the defendant are extension box; power surge protector for TV; 2 Stage light and some burglary proofs, all totaling N1.03 million, properties of Feeding Centre Church.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 390(9) and 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Magistrate, Abosede Sarumi, did not grant the bail of the defendant, but asked for a written application.

Sarumi ordered for his remand in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Service pending the consideration of his bail.

She adjourned the case until July 2, for mention. (NAN)