Man, 31, docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N113,000

August 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 31-year-old man, Ojo Oluwadare, on Wednesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ alleged break- and stealing valuables worth N113,000 from homes.

Oluwadare, whose address was not provided, facing a -count charge of break-  and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the defendant committed the offences on Aug.6 about 1:00 p.m. on Falegan Street Jesuloluwa area of Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said defendant broke into the homes of one Kenneth Ohanele and Ibrahim Sherifat and stole valuables worth N113,000.

He alleged defendant stole a laptop worth N90,000, a bag valued N4,000 and 12 dresses worth N12,000, belonging to Sherifat and one pair of slippers valued N7,000, belonging to Ohanele.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411(D) and 390 of the Criminal Law of , 2012.

He urged the to the case to enable him assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Aladesuyi Adekunle, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs D.M. Kay-Williams granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with sureties in like sum.

Kay-Williams adjourned the case until Aug.31 mention. (NAN)

