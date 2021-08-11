Man, 31, docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N113,000

A 31-year-old man, Ojo Oluwadare, on Wednesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged break-in and stealing valuables worth N113,000 from two homes.

Oluwadare, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of break-in and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug.6 about 1:00 p.m. on Falegan Street in Jesuloluwa area of Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant broke into the homes of one Kenneth Ohanele and Ibrahim Sherifat and allegedly stole valuables worth N113,000.

He alleged that the defendant stole a laptop worth N90,000, a bag valued N4,000 and 12 dresses worth N12,000, belonging to Sherifat and one pair of slippers valued N7,000, belonging to Ohanele.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411(D) and 390 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Aladesuyi Adekunle, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs D.M. Kay-Williams granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kay-Williams adjourned the case until Aug.31 for mention. (NAN)

