Man, 31, docked for alleged bus theft

September 14, 2021



A 31-year-old man, Michael Igwe, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing a mini-bus valued at N1.15 million.

Igwe, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing.


The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court the defendant committed the on Aug. 30, at about 8:45 a.m. at No. 25, Mokanjuola St., Igbo-Elerin, Okokomaiko, Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant stole the mini-bus registration number MUS 997 YD worth N1.15 million where it was parked complainant, Kingsley Ujereh.

He said the defendant was arrested by passersby and handed over to the police.

The contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties reside within the court’s jurisdiction evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 30 for mention. (NAN)

