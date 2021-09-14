Man, 31, docked for alleged bus theft

A 31-year-old man, Michael Igwe, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing a mini-bus valued at N1.15 million.

Igwe, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 30, at about 8:45 a.m. at No. 25, Mokanjuola St., Igbo-Elerin, Okokomaiko, Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant stole the mini-bus with registration number MUS 997 YD worth N1.15 million where it was parked by the complainant, Kingsley Ujereh.

He said the defendant was arrested by passersby and handed over to the police.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 30 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...