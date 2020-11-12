Man, 30, in court over alleged stealing of 3 car doors

He said that the defendant stole the three Toyota Sienna doors belonging to Lagos State Government.

“The offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 2, for hearing. (NAN)