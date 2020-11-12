Man, 30, in court over alleged stealing of 3 car doors

A 30-year-old man, Lukuman Abobarin was on Wednesday arraigned at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged stealing of three Toyota Sienna car doors belonging to Lagos State Government.
Abobarin was arraigned on a count charge of stealing.
The police prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.21, at the Vehicle Inspection Service office, Oko Afo, Badagry area of Lagos
He said that the defendant stole the three Toyota Sienna doors belonging to Lagos State Government.
“The offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 2, for hearing. (NAN)
