Man, 30, in court over alleged damage of car’s side glass in Ogun

A 30-year-old man, Monday Odah, on Friday, appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly damaging the side glass of a Toyota Camry car.

Odah, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of malicious damage.

The Prosecutor, Insp. A. O. Adebayo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 3 at Olopa area, NUPENG Bus Stop, Ota.

Adebayo said that the accused broke the side glass of a Toyota Camry car, belonging to the complainant, Olowokere Adeyemi, with value yet unknown.

According to her, the offence contravenes Section 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. L. Oke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with a surety in like sum.

Oke ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov. 18, for further hearing. (NAN)