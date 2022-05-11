Man, 30, in court for alleged N45,000 theft 

A 30-year-old man, Wasiu Mahammed, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly breaking into a workshop and stealing a block molder valued at N45,000.

The Police charge the defendant of no fixed address with burglary and stealing.

The Police Prosecution, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 25, at about 8.30 p.m. at Elejigbo Obasanjo, Ota.

He said that the defendant broke into the workshop of the complainant and stole a block molder valued at N45,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until May 30, for further hearing. (NAN)

