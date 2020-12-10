Man, 30, gets 5 months imprisonment for peddling 1kg of marijuana

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Hassan Sanusi, to five months imprisonment for trafficking in one kilogramme of marijuana.
Sanusi was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Justice Muslim Sule.
He pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.
Following his guilty plea, the court reviewed the facts of the case, with the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendering some documents in evidence.
The documents included Sanusi’s written statement, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and remnants of the peddled substance.
The court admitted and marked them as exhibits.
Aernan then urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea and evidence provided by prosecution.
The judge held that Sanusi’s sentence should take effect from the date of his arrest.
According to the NDLEA, Sanusi was arrested on Aug. 10 at Landstar Bus Stop in Agege, Lagos, while unlawfully dealing on the substance.
Trafficking in marijuana contravenes the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004. (NAN)
