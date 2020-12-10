Man, 30, gets 5 months imprisonment for peddling 1kg of marijuana

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Hassan Sanusi, to five months imprisonment for trafficking in one kilogramme of marijuana.

Sanusi was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Justice Muslim Sule.

He pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

Following his guilty plea, the court reviewed the facts of the case, with the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendering some documents in evidence.

The documents included Sanusi’s written statement, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and remnants of the peddled substance.

The court admitted and marked them as exhibits.