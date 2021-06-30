Man, 30, docked for alleged child abandonment

 A 30-year-old man, Gabriel Avong, on Thursday appeared in  a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, , for alleged child abandonment.

The Nigeria Security and Corps (NSCDC) charged Avong abandonment of a child,  contrary to  the provisions of Section 206 of the Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Mary Cletus, reported the matter at the corps ir office on May 13.

Audu said that the defendant impregnated the complainant,  gave birth to twins for him but refused to take responsibility children.

He noted that the defendant confessed to the during investigation.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove his case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Michael Bawa, granted the defendant in the sum of N200, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter untill July 13 for hearing. (NAN)

