Man, 30, docked for alleged bank fraud

A 30-year-old man, Ishola Yusuf, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly collecting an Automated Teller Machine(ATM) card of another person, with intent to defraud the owner.

Yusuf, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with intent to commit felony and fraud.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 1.40 p.m., at UBA Ikorodu branch, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa said that the defendant, collected an ATM card belonging to one Mr Abayomi Anthony, without his consent, with intent to defraud him.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was in possession of two UBA tellers of N50,000, dated May 17 and N30,000, dated May 19, duly signed by the defendant, with intent to withdraw from the account of the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 416(1) and 307(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until July 7 for further hearing. (NAN)

