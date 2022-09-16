Man, 30 arraigned for alleged fraud

By Sandra Umeh

The Police in Lagos have arraigned a 30-year-old man, Emmanuel Jacob, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly obtaining money under false pretext.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on three-count charges of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence alongside his accomplices, now at large, on Aug. 14, at Sunny bus stop in Ojo Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant collected the sum of N28,000 from the complainant, Precious Ezekiel, under the pretext that he could treat his (complainant’s) sick mother, Mrs Frederick Millicent, of her illness.

Uche told the court that the defendant, knowing his claim to be false, allegedly collected the money and stole the sick woman’s cell phone before he absconded.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr L.J.K Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 19 for trial. (NAN)

