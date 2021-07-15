Man, 29, in court for alleged trespass, indulging in criminal activities

A 29-year-old man, Dominic Felix, on Thursday, appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly indulging in criminal activities while squatting.

The police charged Felix with two counts of criminal trespass and constituting public nuisance.

He, however, denied committing the crime levelled against him.

The police prosecutor, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Tunde Ajunwon reported the matter to the office of AIG Zone 7, via a petition written by his counsel, Adamson Adeboro, on Nov. 9, 2020.

Ejike, in addition, alleged that the defendant had been squatting at the complainant’s property situated at Plot 305, Cadastral Zone, B02, Durumi, Abuja.

He further said every effort to eject the defendant from the property failed as he had been consistently trespassing into the property.

He said while he illegally occupied the property, he had at the same time been indulging in criminal activities, thereby constituting a public nuisance in the neighborhood.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 198 of the Penal Code.

The defendant’s counsel, Douglas Ondor, orally applied for bail for his client in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Ahmed Ndajiwo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter until Aug. 5, for hearing. (NAN)

