Man, 29, docked over alleged default in motorcycle payment

Mr Henry Uchechukwu, 29, who allegedly obtained a Bajaj Motorcycle worth N500, 000 on credit and defaulted in payment, was on Tuesday dragged to court.

Uchechukwu of No 24/26 Isolo Road, Mushin, Lagos, who was arraigned in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendant was charged with obtaining under false pretence, conspiracy and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in the month of June 2020, at Natufe St. Surulere.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Uchechukwu conspired with others, now at large, to obtain a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle worth N500,000 from one Kunle Stanley, the complainant.

He submitted that the complainant gave the motorcycle to Uchechukwu on hire purchase, but the defendant failed to make the regular payment as agreed.

He said that the offences contravened sections 287 (7), 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 prescribes 15 years for obtaining under false pretence.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted Uchechukwu bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The matter was adjourned until Feb. 15 for hearing. (NAN)

