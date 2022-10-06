Man, 29, docked for alleged N245,500 fraud

By Raji Rasak

A 29-year-old man, Bamidele Mohammed, was on Thursday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for an alleged N245,500 fraud.

The defendant, of no fixed residential address, is facing a count charge of fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 25, at about 7:30 p.m. at Chemist area of Seme, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly obtained the sum of N245, 500 from one Rasheedat Zongo under the pretext of using the money to buy 10 sacks of petrol for the complainant, which he never did.

“The defendant ran away from the area and was arrested a week later by the Police.

“The offence contravened Section 314 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for mention. (NAN)

