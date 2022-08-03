Man, 28, in court for allegedly being in possession of hard drugs

By Teni

A 28-year-old man, Ekene Ofodum, who was allegedly found in possession of 12 wraps of substance suspected to be hard drugs, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and dealing with hard substance.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 12 at Iba, a Lagos suburb.

Momah said that the defendant was found with 12 wraps of substance suspected to be hard drugs.

The offences, she said, contravened Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and Section 15(I) of the Miscellaneous Act, Vol. 8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties each in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 31. (NAN)

