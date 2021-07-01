Man, 28, in court for alleged motorcycle theft

A 28-year-old man, Bamidele Abayomi, was on Thursday brought before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for alleged theft of a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 20, around 3:00 a.m. at Oremeji Street, Moremi, Ile-Ife, Osun.

Emmanuel said the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: stealing.

He added that the defendant stole a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle with Registration Number: EKY 519 QM, valued N279,000, property of Tijani Bukola.

He said the offence contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Defense Counsel, Miss Mariam Lai-Ibrahim, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms, and promised that her client would not jump bail but would provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate A.A. Ayeni, granted the defendant a N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses to be verified by the prosecutor.

He stated further that the sureties must produce three years’ tax clearance certificate and present three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until July 13 for hearing. (NAN)

