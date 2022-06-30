Man, 27, pleads guilty to indecent assault

A Shari’a Court in Kano, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a 27 year-old man, Alhassan Ahmad, who pleaded guilty to indecent assault.

The defendant, who lives at Hotoro Quarters, Kano, was arraigned on a charge of indecent assault.

The Judge, Dr Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, ordered his remand in a correctional centre, and adjourned the case until July 28, for summary trial.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, had told the court that the complainant, Hassan Garba of Minjibir Local Government Area, reported the case at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on June 28.

Wada said that at about 12:30 p.m. on the same day, at Gidan mangoro motor park at Kwari in Kano, the defendant punched the Garba on his face following an argument.

The prosecutor added that as a result of the attack, the complainant sustained serious injury. (NAN)

