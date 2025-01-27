Man, 27, in court over alleged theft of household items 

A 27-year-old man, Lekan Adesanya, on Monday, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with breaking into a house and stealing property worth N208,000.

By Adepote Arowojobe

A 27-year-old man, Lekan Adesanya, on Monday, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with breaking into a house and stealing property worth N208,000.

Adesanya, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on a two-count charge of breaking in and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 20 at No. 10, Alade Gbeyemi St., Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa, said that the defendant stole a 32″ inches TV valued N140,000, Cooking gas cylinder valued N23, 000, Glass table worth N25,000 and clothes costing N20,000, all belonging to the complainant, one Mr Sherif Ifesanya.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 308 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate A.O. Ogbe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000, and two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case till Feb. 27 for mention. (NAN)