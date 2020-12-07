Man, 27, in court over alleged stealing of phones worth N67,000

The police, on Monday, arraigned a 27-year-old man, Ponjul Sunday, before a Dutse Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing two Techno Spark phones, worth N67,000.

Sunday, a resident of Ushafa, Bwari, is charged with alleged criminal trespass and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo, told the court that the matter was reported at the Bwari police station by Aisha Surajo of behind Musa Plaza, Ushafa, Bwari, on Dec. 5.

Arowolo said that the defendant, who lived in the same compound with the complainant, trespassed into her room on the same date at about 4 am.

He said that the defendant dishonestly made away with the complainant’s Techno Spark 4, valued at N48,000 and another Techno Spark 2, valued at N19,000, belonging to her sister, which was also in the room.

The prosecutor explained that the complainant woke up to the sight of the defendant in her room but he ran away before she could raise the alarm.

Arowolo said that during police investigation, the defendant claimed that he only woke up and went out at the said time to use the restroom.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Hassan Aliyu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with a surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Aliyu also ordered the defendant to make available the printout of his bank BVN and passport to the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 12, for hearing. (NAN)