Man, 27, in court for stealing N30, 000

September 16, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 27-year- man, Olamilekan Akinola, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ for stealing N30,000.

The charged Akinola with conspiracy and theft, Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 27, at 4 p.m, at Computer Village, Ikeja.

He claimed that the defendant stole the N30,000 belonging to one Musa Abudulli

Chief Magistrate Abiodun Adegbaye admitted Akinola to bail in the sum of N10,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for further hearing. (NAN)

