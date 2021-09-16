Man, 27, in court for stealing N30, 000

A 27-year-old man, Olamilekan Akinola, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N30,000.

The police charged Akinola with conspiracy and theft, under Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 27, at 4 p.m, at Computer Village, Ikeja.

He claimed that the defendant stole the N30,000 cash belonging to one Musa Abudulli

Chief Magistrate Abiodun Adegbaye admitted Akinola to bail in the sum of N10,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for further hearing. (NAN)

