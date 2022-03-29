Man, 26, remanded over alleged anal s£x with 16-year-old boy

A 26-year-old Muslim cleric, Ovie Ejebor who allegedly had anal s£x with a 16-year-old boy, was on Tuesday remanded in Correctional centre on the orders of a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya ordered that the defendant to be remanded in Badagry Correctional Centre after the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.Ejebor, whose residence is unknown is standing trial on a charge of s£xual assault by penetration.Earlier, Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nko told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 15, 2022 at No 108, Kazeem Str., Ijyana-Cele, Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

“The defendant who claimed to be a Muslim cleric took the 16-year-old boy inside his house before assaulting him.“The offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,” said the prosecutor, ” Nko said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 261 prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until April 25, for hearing.

