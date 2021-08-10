Man, 26, docked for alleged breach of peace in Ogun

A 26-year-old man, Toheeb Bolaji, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for alleged breach of peace.

The police charged Bolaji, whose address was not provided, on a two-count charge of breach of peace and assault.

The Police prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on Aug. 2 at about 1.15 p.m. at Orita Bus-Stop, on Itoki road, Ota,Ogun.

He said the defendant also assaulted one Fashanu Solomon with cutlass, which caused him permanent injury in his eye.

Adaraloye said the defendant and his accomplices conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by blocking the road to collect money from road users.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 17 for hearing. (NAN

