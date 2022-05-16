Man, 26, docked for alleged assault in Ogun

A 26-year-old man, Obisesan Michael, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly assaulting a man with a broken bottle.

The police charged Michael, whose residential address was not provided, with assault.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 3, at about 5.00 p.m, at Elejigbo Obasanjo area, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant assaulted the complainant, Orotolu Hammed, by inflicting injury on his head with a broken bottle during a fight between them.

He said that the offence contravened Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun, 2006.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until May 30, for further hearing. (NAN)

