Man, 26, charged with peddling 1.6kg marijuana

October 8, 2021



The National Drug Law Agency (NDLEA) on Friday charged a 26-year-old unemployed man, Olashina Akeem,  with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Akeem is charged before a Federal High Court in Lagos, on one count.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 11.

Aernan said Akeem was arrested at Oke-Olugun in the Okokomaiko area of Ojo, Lagos State, for unlawfully trading on marijuana weighing 1.6kg.

According to prosecution, marijuana, along with  and heroin, is listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.

Drug trafficking  contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of  2004, and attracts a maximum of life imprisonment.

No date has fixed for arraignment of Akeem. (NAN)

