Man, 26, arrested for murder of his wife

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 26--old man for allegedly killing his wife in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shiisu said the suspect arrested after the police received a report about the incident on Dec. 27, about 12:50 p.m.

He explained complainant alleged suspect hit the deceased with a stick they had some misunderstanding.

“On Dec. 27, about 1250hrs, one Bulama Muntari Ubale of Baldi Sule Tankarkar LGA, reported that, on the same date about 1130hrs, a couple, one Yusuf Zubairu, aged 26, of Fulanin Mailefe in Baldi and one Fatima Hardo Dare, aged 23, of the same address, were having misunderstanding between them. And in the process of the fracas, the said Yusuf Zubairu, a.k.a Sallau, used a stick and hit Fatima Hardo (now deceased) on her head.

“And one Rabi Lawan of the same address came intervene, the said Yusuf Zubairu, also inflicted serious injury on her,” he said.

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the report, a of policemen rushed the scene and conveyed the victims Gumel General Hospital, where Dare confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor, while Lawan admitted for treatment.

According him, the stick recovered as exhibit, adding that investigation into the case is ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged court. (NAN)

