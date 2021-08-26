Man, 25, in court for alleged false publication

A 25-year-old man, Emmanuel Kayode, on Thursday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly posting an offensive and false publication on social media.

Kayode, whose residential address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of breach of the peace and false publication.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between July 11 and Aug. 14, at No. 9, Shonubi St., Ago in Okota, Lagos.

According to Aigbokhan, the defendant made an offensive and false publication on the social media about the complainant, one Miss Florence Olofinjana.

He said that the defendant published fake news and posted the photograph of the complainant on the social media.

Aigbokhan, said the offences contravened Sections 39 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must provide evidence of employment and tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate then adjourned the case until Oct. 13 for mention. (NAN)

