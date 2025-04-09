Man, 25, docked for allegedly stealing fire extinguishers

The police in Lagos have dragged a 25-year-old man, Joshua Simon, before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing fire extinguishers.

By Sandra Umeh

Joshua, whose address was not stated, is standing trial before the Magistrate, Mr Lateef Layeni, on a two-count charge of unlawful entrance and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Asp Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 4 at Jonsien Holdings Ltd., located at the Abule Oshun area of Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully entered the premises of Jonsien Holdings to steal two 40 kilogrammes of fire extinguishers, belonging to the company, represented by one Mr Patrick Onwuka.

The fire extinguishers are valued at N80,000.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was eventually apprehended and handed over to the police.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 14 for mention. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)