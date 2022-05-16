Man, 25, docked for allegedly stealing copper wire worth N600,000

A 25-year-old man, Adeola Adebeshe, on Monday appeared before an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State for allegedly stealing copper wire valued at N600,000.

Adebeshe, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, stealing and breach of public peace.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Aminu Isaac, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 4, at about 2.00 a. m. at Plot 32B, Irewolede CDA, Mowonla area of Ijede, Ikorodu

Aminu said that the defendant, with others at large, allegedly stole copper wire valued at N600,000, belonging to the complainant, Akinfala Olanrewaju.

The prosecutor explained that the defendant scaled the fence to enter the complainant’s compound and removed the cooper wire where is was kept.

He said the defendant was apprehended by the security guard and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 68 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 19 for further hearing. (NAN)

