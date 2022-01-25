Man, 25, commits suicide in Jigawa – Police

The Police in Jigawa said a 25-year-old man has committed suicide in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Dutse.

Shiisu said the victim hung himself to a tree using his trousers, on Monday.

He said that the victim, who was earlier reported missing, was later found hung to a tree in a bush at the outskirts of Zangon Maje village.

“On Jan. 24, at about 2:30 p.m., the District Head of Kwalam, Alhaji Muttaka Uba, called and informed that one Naziru Badamasi, aged 25, of Tsadawa village of Taura LGA, and who was suffering from mental illness, was no where to be found after he left home on same date, at about 12:30 p.m.

“He was later found after he hung himself with his trousers on a tree outskirts of Zangon Maje village, also in Taura LGA,” he said.

Shiisu added that upon receipt of the information, a team of policemen moved to the scene and took the corpse to Ringim General Hospital, where it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

According to him, the corpse was later released to the deceased’s relatives for burial as no foul play was suspected in the case after preliminary investigation. (NAN)

