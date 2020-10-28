Man, 25 arraigned over alleged N860,000 fraud

A 25-year-old man, Boma Brown, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos over alleged N860,000 fraud. Brown, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretenses to which he pleaded not guilty. The Prosecutor, ASP. Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 6, at No. 3, Mokuolu Street, Ogba, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant and some others at large, collected the N860,000 from the complainant, Mrs Chinyere Udeyi, for purchasing a used Toyota Highlander for her in a week time. The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use. She said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing. The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum. Ajibade adjourned the case until Nov. 17 for mention. (NAN)