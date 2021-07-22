Man, 24, in court for allegedly stealing Itel mobile phone, cash

A 24-year-old man, Akinola Ismail, on Thursday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing an Itel mobile phone and N5, 000 cash.

Ismail, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on April 28 at 11a.m. along the Abeokuta-Sango-Ota Road.

Adaraloye said that the defendant stole the Itel phone valued N25,000 belonging to the complainant, Ms Rukayat Adeboye.

The prosecutor said that the defendant used the phone to transfer N5,000 into his account and the police used his account number to track him.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 319 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must resides within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payments to Ogun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 26 for mention. (NAN)

