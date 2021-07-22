Man, 24, in court for allegedly stealing Itel mobile phone, cash

A 24-year-old man, Akinola Ismail, on appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court Ogun stealing an Itel mobile phone and N5, 000 .

Ismail, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

He pleaded not to the charges.

The Prosecutor,  Insp E.O Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on April 28 at 11a.m. along the Abeokuta-Sango-Ota Road.

Adaraloye said that the defendant stole the Itel phone valued N25,000  belonging to the complainant, Ms Rukayat Adeboye.

The prosecutor said that the defendant used the phone to N5,000 his account and the used his account number to him.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 319 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi granted the defendant bail the sum of N50,000 with surety like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety resides within the court’s jurisdiction and  evidence of tax payments to Ogun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 26 for mention. (NAN)

