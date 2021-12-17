Man, 24, docked over alleged false representation, N344,000 theft

A 24-year-old man, Silas Okoro, on Friday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, over alleged false representation and N344,000 theft.

The defendant, who was arraigned before Magistrate Ademola Adesanya on a three-count charge of conspiracy, false representation, and stealing, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 8, at the Alaba International Market in Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant conspired with others, who are now at large, to obtain the sum of N 344,000 from one Isaac Nweke, under the pretext of supplying him some phone accessories.

Uche said that the representation was later discovered to be false as the defendant never supplied the items as agreed.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Adesanya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 25 for mention . (NAN)

