Man, 24, docked for allegedly stealing 3 power generating sets

A 24-year-old man, Olayemi Balogun, was on Monday docked before a magistrates’ court in Ogun for allegedly stealing three power generating sets valued N53,000.

Balogun, whose address was not provided, is being tried for conspiracy and burglary.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 8 about 3.40 a.m. at No.15 Showunmi Street, Iyana-Iyesi in Ota area of Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendant allegedly broke into the home of the complainant, Mr Oyebanji Afeez and removed the three power generating sets.

He said the defendant was caught by vigilante group and handed over to the police in Ota.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed.

He adjourned the case until July 27 for mention. (NAN)

