Man, 24, bags 9-month jail term for $1085 cyber crime

By Olawale.Akinremi

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced a 24 year-old man, Boluwatife Kehinde, to nine months imprisonment over US$1085 internet fraud.

Delivering judgment, Justice Uche Agomoh said that she convicted and sentenced Kehinde, based on the evidence tendered before her as well as his plea bargain agreement with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Agomoh said that there was the need to give Kehinde a second chance so that he might mend his bad ways.

“In consideration of the agreement signed by EFCC and the defense counsel, the convict is sentenced to nine months in prison.

“The custodian sentence starts from the first date of his arrest.

“The proceeds of crime found on him are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Upon completion of jail term, the convict must write an undertaking to EFCC that he will never partake in any form of crime again,” the judge said.

The Defense Counsel, Mr A.G. Babalola, had, before the judgment, prayed the court to abide by every term of the plea bargain reached between him and EFCC.

The Prosecutor, Mr Oluwatoyin Owodunni, had earlier told the court that the convict was arraigned on a count amended charge, bordering on impersonation.

Owodunni added that EFCC operatives apprehended Kehinde in April 2021 at his hideout in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He further stated that the convict, a student in a popular tertiary institution in Nigeria, specialised in impersonating an American to defraud his U.S.A.-based victims.

Owodunni said that US$1085, comprising $100, $20 and $5 notes, a smart mobile phone and many incriminating documents were found in the convict’s possession.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 22(2B) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition and Prevention Act, 2015. (NAN)

