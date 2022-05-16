Man, 23, jailed 1 year for illegal drug deal

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Monday sentenced a 23-year old man, Kunle Osadare to one year in prison for illegal drug deal involving 16.5 kg of Cannabis.

The judge, Justice Uche Agomoh, said that Osadare was convicted following the evidence tendered before the court.

She stated that the convict, being a first time offender, pleaded guilty to the charge and did not waste the time of the court.

”The convict has demonstrated that he is ready to change from his old ways through his show of remorse,” she said.

The judge said that the one year jail term would serve as a deterrent to others who might be planning to indulge in similar crime.

”The court shall give him another chance to contribute positively to the society,” she said.

She said that the 16.5kg of cannabis found in the convict’s possession should be estroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Earlier, NDLEA prosecutor, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, said the convict was arrested by the agency’s personnel on July 28, 2020 at the Popoyemoja area of Ibadan.

He said that the offence contravened section 11(C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap 30 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. (NAN)

