A 23-year-old man, Olusola Omotayo, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged impersonation.

Omotayo, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of impersonation.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on March 24 at 11:00 a.m at the Federal Polytechnic in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant and others at large, impersonated one Adeoti Oluwabusayo, who is a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

He told the court that the defendant sat for the school examination for one Adeoti Oluwabusayo at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said the offence contravened Section 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Femi Ariyo, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Oshundina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 22 for hearing. (NAN)

