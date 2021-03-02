Man, 22, remanded over alleged rape of 13-year-old girl

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 22-year-old man, Ogunmiloyo Kehinde, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti, over an alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The defendant, whose address was stated, is standing trial on a count charge of rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in the correctional facility, pending issuance of legal advice.

Anoma referred the rape victim to Ekiti State Sexual and Harassment Referral Centre for medical examination and psychological therapy as soon as possible.

She then adjourned the case until March 18 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 23 in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant defiled a 13-year-old girl, the offence, which he said, contravened Section 31 of Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, the plea of the defendant was not taken in court. (NAN)