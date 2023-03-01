Man, 22, in court over alleged theft of motorcycle in Ekiti

Funmilayo Okunade

A 22-year-old man, Babatunde Jimoh, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, charged with the theft of a Bajaj motorcycle.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Moyosola Adesola, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Feb. 21, at 8:00 a.m., at Abound Filling Station Area on Adebayo Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Adesola informed the court that the defendant stole one Bajaj motorcycle with

registration number LAW 738 VE valued at N220,000 belonging to one Owah Jacob.

She said that the offence allegedly committed contravened Section 302 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Franca Olaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till March 23 for hearing.(NAN)