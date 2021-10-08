Man, 22, in court over alleged N803,500 theft

A 22-year-old man, Okeowo Timilehin, was on Friday before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State allegedly stealing N803,500.

Timilehin, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

prosecutor, Insp. Okonofua Christian, told court that defendant committed the alleged offence on Sept. 27, at No. 5, Ajibade St. Agbede, Ebuwawa area of Ikorodu.

Christian alleged that defendant stole N803,500 belonging to one Mr Philip Ebarekor.

prosecutor said offence contravened provisions of Section 287 of Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years term stealing.

Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, granted defendant in sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a blood relation.

Shotobi said that sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State and  adjourned case until Oct. 18, mention. (NAN)

