Man, 22, in court over alleged N803,500 theft

A 22-year-old man, Okeowo Timilehin, was on Friday arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for allegedly stealing N803,500.

Timilehin, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Okonofua Christian, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on Sept. 27, at No. 5, Ajibade St. Agbede, Ebuwawa area of Ikorodu.

Christian alleged that the defendant stole N803,500 belonging to one Mr Philip Ebarekor.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a blood relation.

Shotobi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State and adjourned the case until Oct. 18, for mention. (NAN)

