Man, 22, docked for allegedly stealing 2 phones worth N140, 000

A 22-year-old man, Damilare Babatunde, on Wednesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly entering into a car to steal a Samsung and Techno Mobile phones valued at N140, 000.

The police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided with a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offence on March 5 at about 8.30 p.m. at the Oju-Ore area, Ota.

He said the defendant and his accomplices entered into the car of the complainant, Alamutu Olatilewa, to steal a Samsung and a Techno Mobile phone valued at N140, 000.

The prosecutor said the defendant was caught by Good Samaritans and handed over to the police.

He said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N200, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until April 11 for judgment. (NAN)

