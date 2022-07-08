Man, 22, docked for alleged burglary at Alaba International Market

One 22-year-old Samuel Udofia, who allegedly burgled a shop and carted away goods worth N930,000, has been brought before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

The defendant is standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, burglary, stealing and causing breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before the Magistrate, Mr L.J.K. Layeni.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 1, at Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large, burgled shop 117 SV Plaza, Suites Three and Four, at the Alaba International Market, Ojo.

According to the prosecutor, the shop belong to one Mr Obiora Emone.

He said that the defendant stole two HP laptops worth N520,000, a power generator worth N350,000, and N60,000.

The prosecutor added that on the same date, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for trial. (NAN)

