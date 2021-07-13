Man, 22, charged with shop breaking, theft

 A 22-year-old man, Sunday Adamu, Tuesday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged shop breaking and stealing.

Adamu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge shop breaking and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told court that defendant and at large alleged offences July 7 at  3:00 a.m. Afao Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that defendant and at large broke into the shop one Mr Oluwasegun Agboola and stole two power generators, a  play station and a standing fan.

The prosecutor said that the stolen items worth N200,000.

According to him, the alleged offences contravene Sections 413(1) and 390(9) the Criminal Code, Laws Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Emmanuel Sumonu, urged the court to grant client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 24 mention. (

