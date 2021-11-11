Man, 22, charged with peddling hemp

November 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Thursday, charged a 22-year- man, Jada, before a Federal High Court in  Lagos, for alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant is charged on one count illegal deal in hemp

The charge is marked FHC/L/312/21.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged defendant committed the offence on Oct. 26.

Aernan  said that Dada arrested at the Obalende area Lagos for unlawfully dealing in the restricted substance weighing 150g.

According to him, cannabis is classified along Cocaine, Heroin and other hard drugs are listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.

The alleged offence contravenes the provisions Section 11(c) the NDLEA Act 2004.

The Act stipulates a penalty up to life imprisonment on conviction.

No date has been fixed for arraignment the defendant. (NAN)

