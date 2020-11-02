Man, 21 faces assault, phone theft charge

A 21-year-old man, Korede Atunlese, who allegedly stabbed someone with a broken bottle and stole his phone worth N500, 000 was on Monday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.
Atunlese whose address was not given, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on assault, occasioning harm and stealing.
The Prosecutor, ASP Ben Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 16 at Ajidadun Close, Magodo GRA Phase 1, Lagos.
He said that the defendant unlawfully assaulted the complainant, Mr Joseph Olayiwola by stabbing him on his face and head with a broken bottle due to a misunderstanding.
Emuerhi said: “The defendant maliciously damaged the cloth of the complainant while assaulting him.
“Atunlese at the same time stole an iPhone 11 Pro Max, 264 GB valued at N500, 000, belonging to the complainant.”
He said the offences contravened Sections 173, 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate, Chief J.A Adegun, granted him bail in the sum of N80, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.
Adegun adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for mention. (NAN)
