Man, 21 faces assault, phone theft charge

A 21-year-old man, Korede Atunlese, who allegedly stabbed someone with a broken bottle and stole his phone worth N500, 000 was on Monday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Atunlese whose address was not given, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on assault, occasioning harm and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ben Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 16 at Ajidadun Close, Magodo GRA Phase 1, Lagos.

He said that the defendant unlawfully assaulted the complainant, Mr Joseph Olayiwola by stabbing him on his face and head with a broken bottle due to a misunderstanding.